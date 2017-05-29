Home Beauty & Wellness Mariah Carey, manager to launch beauty company

Mariah Carey, manager to launch beauty company

Singer and her longtime manager, , are reportedly planning to open a beauty company here.

“Mariah and Stella are opening a business together, their own beauty company that they hope will feature their own products of make-up, skin care and fragrances,” a source told pagesix.com.

“They plan on opening a brick-and-mortar store in Beverly Hills and have been secretly looking at a number of retail spaces with a plan to unveil it this holiday season or next year by the latest,” the source added.

Carey along with Bulochnikov and their team were spotted on Thursday viewing an empty retail space on Beverly Drive.

Carey launched a glam holiday make-up collection last year with , which featured her trademark sparkly and champagne nude tones.

