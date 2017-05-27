Top 10 fastest growing consumer brands globally Brand Footprint is a comprehensive study of the most chosen and fastest growing FMCG brands in 43 countries around the world. Brand Footprint has established itself firmly in Kantar and WPP’s stable of global intelligence products, helping marketers to gauge how well their brands have grown.

Coca-Cola Manufacturer: The Coca-Cola Company | The number one brand in the ranking, Coca-Cola, introduced Coca-Cola Zero Sugar – a reformulated and rebranded version of Coke Zero – in Belgium, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the UK.

Colgate Manufacturer: Colgate-Palmolive | Colgate is the only brand in any category to be purchased by more than half of the world’s population. It has attracted more global shoppers than any other brand over the past five years.

Lifebuoy Manufacturer: Unilever | Although Lifebuoy is no longer produced in the US and UK, it is still being mass-produced by Unilever in Cyprus for the UK, EU, US and Brazil markets, in Trinidad and Tobago for the Caribbean market, and in India for the Asia market

Maggi Manufacturer: Nestlé | Nestle’s Maggi originated in Switzerland, but its grasp of local tastes has seen it hold the number one spot in Malaysia every year for the last five years—in 2016, it is the only brand in the top five showing growth in the country’s ranking (+1.3 per cent CRP).

Pepsi Manufacturer: PepsiCo | PepsiCo is one of the world’s leading food and beverage companies with over US $63 billion in net revenue in 2016 and a global portfolio of diverse and beloved brands. It has a complementary food and beverage portfolio that enables it to provide more choices for customers.

Nescafé Manufacturer: Nestlé | Nescafé – having made the in-home coffee experience more accessible with its Dulce Gusto coffee machines and pods – has now created a new, convenient makeat-home-carry-out category with the Azera Coffee to Go brand.

Lay's Manufacturer: PepsiCo | With its irresistible taste, international and Indian flavours and youth-centric imagery, Lay’s has established itself as a youth brand and continues to grow in the hearts and mind of its consumers.

Indomie Manufacturer: Indofood | Indomie is distributed in Australia, Asia, Africa, New Zealand, the United States, Canada and European and Middle Eastern countries. Outside its main manufacturing plants in Indonesia, Indomie is also produced in Nigeria since 1995.

Nestlé Manufacturer: Nestlé | Nestlé has more than 2,000 brands ranging from global icons to local favourites, and the brand is present in 191 countries around the world.