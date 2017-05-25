Whirlpool Corp’s Asia-Pacific President Arvind Uppal to step down

Home appliances maker Whirlpool of India has said Arvind Uppal will step down as President – Asia Pacific of its parent Whirlpool Corporation with effect from January 1, 2018.

Uppal, however, will continue to be the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Whirlpool of India.

“The Board of Directors of the company have on May 25, 2017 by circular resolution taken note of Arvind Uppal’s decision to step down from employment of the company with effect from January 1, 2018,” Whirlpool of India said in a BSE filing.

Uppal joined Whirlpool of India in February 2005 as Managing Director and was elevated to the position of President Asia-Pacific in 2010.

Prior to Whirlpool he had a stint of 18 years with Nestle, where he held various senior management positions in Switzerland, China, Vietnam and India.