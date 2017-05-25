Tailorman unveils contemporary ready to wear menswear line

Bangalore headquartered men’s fashion brand, Tailorman, which pioneered ‘Made to Measure’ and known for its fine tailoring, has unveiled its debut ‘Ready To Wear’ line.

The Ready To Wear Collection, which combines the best of high-end fashion and impeccable fits, offers a wide selection of highly curated looks for the global modern eclectic man who wears off-the-shelf but seeks individuality.

Come May, the solo line is all set to witness a grand launch across the 10 brand exclusive showrooms in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata; the collection will also be made available through its online portal www.tailorman.com starting Rs 2,995 and upwards.

“The solo collection resonates with an uptown social mix, encompassing the spirit of Nouveau, Revelry and Resort,” says Creative Consultant, Tailorman, Manish Saksena.

Nouveau, with its essentials for the modern man, imparts to its clients a truly global appearance at work, with contemporary styling, easy care fabrics and travel friendly features. Revelry is dedicated to celebrating the various facets of life encompassing his needs for a quintessential tuxedo dinner jacket to a bandhgala with a modern ethnic twist, all in an ethereal array of exquisite fabrics and fine detailing. The Resort line brings together an assorted cruise wear collection which adds a hint of fun, color and comfort and highlights laidback luxury with a wide range of linen jackets, band collars, print and washed cottons.

With this release, Tailorman intends to create an upbeat buzz around a creation which will look immaculate and fit right on a modern man across ages and physiques.

Speaking on the launch Co-founder, Tailorman, Vidya Nataraj said “Tailorman is attempting to reinvent classic clothing with dynamic hues, sharp cuts and twists in pattern and fabric, which is also versatile. We are a brand with a powerful target market – men with ambition and incomes destined to rise year-over-year with a need for professional and event specific clothing and appreciation for a seamless Omnichannel experience nationally.”

Co-founder, Tailorman, Gautam Golchha added “We have over the past 3 years thrilled our made-to-measure customers with great fitting clothes and exemplary service. There is also a population who look for instant gratification, without compromising on fit and unique styling. This new line caters to such an audience. And while doing this, we have preserved our high quality through in-house state of the art manufacturing; unorthodox designing and philosophy of fair pricing.”

Tailorman since its inception has been creating an entirely new market in men’s fashion. Their combination of craftsmanship with the use of the finest fabrics, European style, unbeatable in-store service at an attainable price bracket, is a revolutionary approach. The brand offers easy re-order through state-of-the-art automation, ensuring that the errors rife in manual processes are minimized, allowing everyone to leave with the perfect fit. Tailorman also holds a very strong e-commerce presence, with a unique online 3D shopping experience, which enables them to bring their signature high quality tailoring and personal service to customers all over the world.