The Collective partners with British High Commission in India

The Collective, a luxury retail chain, has collaborated with the British High Commission to partner with their Luxury is Great campaign.

This campaign is part of the Great Campaign that is currently being undertaken by the British High Commission in a bid to foster trade and beneficial relations between both the countries.

The month-long partnership, to promote British brands at the retail chain, will conclude on June 15.

Internationally acclaimed designers and brands such as Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Hackett London, Alexander McQueen and Simon Carter find a place at The Collective.