Amazon Fashion launches dedicated sneaker store

Amazon Fashion today has announced the launch of a dedicated sneaker store of 2,500 brands on its platform. It will also host sneaker fest from May 25 – May 28 with a minimum 40 per cent to 60 per cent discount across all its selections, the company said in a statement today.

Amazon said the festival will offer ‘Deals of the Day’ on all the four days of the festival.

During the sneaker fest period, customers will be eligible to avail offers such as minimum 50 per cent off on top sneaker brands like DC, Levis, Vans, USPA.

“Our constant effort is towards offering the widest possible selection across categories so customers can shop for everything fashion on Amazon Fashion Store. Today, Sneakers have become part of our customers’ everyday style and hence, it’s our aim to offer the very best to our customers so they can easily discover and buy their favourite pairs of sneakers including classic pieces from marquee brands. We will continue to give exciting reasons to our customers to keep shopping for fashion on Amazon.in,” Head, Amazon Fashion, Arun Sirdeshmukh said.

“More and more young consumers are following, buying, and even preserving sneakers. This culture is gaining huge traction all across the country. PUMA plans to introduce innovation and style through our global range of products on a regular basis. Amazon with its enormous base of young customers is a great platform to further sneaker culture in India,” CEO, PUMA, Abhishek Ganguly said.

The sneaker store will house brands including Levis, Converse, Adidas, Puma, Vans, United Colors of Benetton, Reebok, New Balance, Fila, Asics etc among others.