Australian haircare brand Kevin Murphy forays in India

Premium Australian haircare brand, Kevin Murphy has recently forayed in India. Kevin Murphy is a fashion-focused salon-only, professional haircare brand.

Two head stylists from Australia — Nathan Gorman, Design Director and Head Master, Asia Pacific and Middle East; and Wade Blackford, Style Master and Primary Educator, Asia Pacific and Middle East — launched the brand in Mumbai and Delhi last week.

During the 4-day launch, the hair maestros showcased their expert styling techniques whilst also shedding light on the host of unique benefits the brand products offer.

Founded by internationally renowned stylist, Kevin Murphy, the eponymous brand’s hair care products are born from the philosophy of delivering performance, inducing strength and promoting longevity. The products are designed to seamlessly nurse damaged unruly hair back to health — locking in moisture and shine without weighing down the style factor.

Kevin Murphy is recognised as an industry innovator, and its products have received numerous awards worldwide. The brand shares cutting edge style through modern technology – straight from the runways of the world to the salon floor, from hair artisan to consumer. With a presence in over 40 countries, its products are sulphate-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free. All packaging is 100 per cent recyclable.

In India, Kevin Murphy is marketed by Headstart International, a leader in brand building and marketing business of beauty, skincare, tools, appliances, and academy/education in India. With more than two decades of experience in the grooming industry, Headstart International has lead successful launches and distribution of a wide range of brands such as Jaguar, ColorpHlex, Kinetics, Supersilk, Essence, Skintruth et al.