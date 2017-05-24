Safexpress launches ultra-modern Logistics Park in Amritsar

Safexpress, India’s largest supply chain and logistics company, has launched its ultra-modern Logistics Park at Amritsar. The development of the Safexpress Logistics Park has been done on a land area of 25,000 square feet. The establishment of this Logistics Park will drive the economic growth in the Punjab region.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Vice President – Marketing, Safexpress, Vineet Kanaujia said, “Amritsar is one of the largest and most rapidly growing cities of Punjab. It is also a very important center from the perspective of supply chain and logistics. The growth trend in Amritsar is likely to improve significantly in times to come as the Government is planning numerous initiatives around the city. Punjab government is taking various steps to provide fiscal incentives to investors in Amritsar to speed up the industrial development of the belt. Amritsar is industrially developed, but still has a lot of scope for further development, provided its logistics falls in place.”

He further highlighted, “Amritsar is an important center for textile and chemical industries and also engages in food milling and processing, silk weaving, tanning, canning, and the manufacture of machinery. A prominent feature of the industrial scenario of Punjab is its small-sized industrial units. Amritsar holds a place of prominence in India in the production of woollen fabrics, like worsted, tweeds, blankets, shawls, etc. Despite the presence of many medium and large scale industries, Amritsar does not have adequate warehousing and logistics infrastructure. Safexpress Logistics Park at Amritsar will help in bridging the infrastructure gaps and serve the supply chain and logistics requirements of the entire Punjab region.”

Kanaujia added, “We have made a significant investment to set up this ultra-modern logistics infrastructure in Amritsar. This will help the industries in Amritsar belt in having access to our world-class supply chain and logistics services, which would contribute heavily in the economic growth of this entire region. The essentials of our everyday existence, for instance, food, clothes, medicines, cosmetics, toiletries, footwear, electronic gadgets, etc., without which we cannot think of our survival even for a day, are the things that reach us through a very carefully planned and implemented logistics. This is the reason why logistics is considered as the backbone of our economy.”

Highlighting the USP of the Logistics Park at Amritsar, Vineet Kanaujia said, “We have taken special environment-friendly initiatives at the Logistics Park by investing in rainwater harvesting, developing a special green zone and using natural sunlight during the daytime to conserve energy. Our Logistics Park at Amritsar is strategically located close to NH 1. The operations at our Amritsar Logistics Park are highly streamlined, ensuring the country’s fastest transit time from Amritsar to over 620 destinations across India. The dedicated bays and docks at our Logistics Park in Amritsar provide an uninterrupted and unidirectional flow of inbound and outbound goods.”

Kanaujia concluded by saying, “For the last decade, Safexpress has been driving a 3PL revolution in the country in anticipation of GST. Our Logistics Park at Amritsar is the 31st Logistics Park launched by our firm in the country. This Logistics Park will be operational 24×7, 365 days in a year to provide time-definite deliveries. Due to our non-stop operations, we will be providing the fastest transit time for deliveries from Amritsar to all over India.”