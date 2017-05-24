Flipkart among top 40 in Interbrand’s Breakthrough Brands report

Interbrand has announced its second annual Interbrand Breakthrough Brands report in partnership with New York Stock Exchange, Ready Set Rocket, and Facebook. The 2017 report recognizes 40 next-generation, disruptive brands that define progress and the potential to grow. The report complements Interbrand’s annual Best Global Brands report, now entering its 18th year, by putting a spotlight on emerging brands—those that are affecting change and embodying growth.

“There are moments throughout the life of your business when you enter a new stage of growth,” said Global CEO, Interbrand, Jez Frampton. “For Breakthrough Brands, it’s realizing there’s a gap or a need in the marketplace, and filling it. These brands are catalysts as they are not just setting new standards for other brands, they’re breaking them.”

E-commerce firm Flipkart is among the top 40 next generation, disruptive brands that define progress and the potential to grow. Flipkart has been termed as the hallmark of growth in Asia with a valuation of US $11.6 billion and funding of US $4.6 billion.

The firm is also investing in payment and retail tech across the continent, making it one of the region’s biggest breakthrough catalysts.

Hector Beverages’ Paper Boat has been mentioned as one of the exemplified brands for appealing to the rising middle class consumer in Asia-Pacific countries.