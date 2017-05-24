Crocs expands retail presence; opens store in Bengaluru

Crocs, the global footwear brand, has launched its new store in one of the one of the biggest malls and the best place for shopping in Bengaluru. Crocs has recently opened its second store in Bengaluru’s Forum Mall and is now ready to expand further by extending its presence in the Phoenix Market City Mall to reach out to its customers at a large level with this store being the third store in the city.

Phoenix Mills Limited is at the cutting edge of developing retail-led mixed-use destination assets. As an iconic retail-led mixed use property that has set new benchmarks in India. The store’s business is set to commence from May 25, 2017 and has a wide collection of flats, loafers, sneakers, flip flops, and Crocs’ signature trademark clogs in a range of colors and sizes, for all age groups and the wide TG.

Crocs constantly strives to elevate its brand visibility and fan base. The brand has launched their new campaign ‘Come As You Are’ with John Cena, Drew Barrymore, Yoona and Henry Lau who are serving as the global ambassadors for Crocs’ campaign which celebrates the uniqueness of individuals and inspire everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes.

On the opening of the new store, MD, Crocs India, Deepak Chhabra says, “Phoenix Market City is a mall that offers bold choices to the urban customer base. We want to be present in the key locations where it is easier for our customers to reach us. Bangalore is a city with a lot of vision and offers the best shopping experience and we are excited to be making our third presence here.”