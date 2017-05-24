4 most admired foreign origin store design concepts of the year

The 17th edition of India Fashion Forum (IFF 2017) – which was held from April 12 – April 13, 2017 in Mumbai – witnessed top honchos of the fashion industry sharing some notable insights on the current trends through various interactive sessions.
The event also played host to the Images Fashion Awards (IFA), 2017, presented to some of the top retailers of the country (both Indian and Foreign), amidst a venerable gathering of the who’s who of the retail industry.
One of the award categories was Images Most Admired Design Concept of the Year – Flagship Store (Foreign Origin), and the nominees with their exemplary store designs, more than excelled. Though the award was a tie between Puma and Pepe Jeans London, all the stores impressed with their consumer friendly concepts. Here’s a quick look at how the unique concepts in their store design that helped them make the coveted nominee list:
1United Colors of Benetton, Flagship Store, DLF Mall of India, Noida
The store is inspired by an artist’s space. It has a modular approach that doesn’t need wall support. The special lighting, and neutral colours make for a natural environment.
The modular nature of fixtures allows for comfortable and efficient changing of the shelving systems; It also has a new concept mirror trial, an experience room if you will.
The display windows are dynamic, with custom design lighting.
2Tommy Hilfiger, Flagship Store, DLF Mall of India, Noida
The façade is sandstone clad with antique brass and a wood detailed expansive door. The double height façade is a first of its kind in India. The store exudes comfortable luxury.
There is also an obviously evolving Visual Merchandising process with the epicenter being the Classic American Cool philosophy of the brand. The store is designed to engage and interest the customer.
The location of the store is unbeatable too – road-facing, right at the entrance of the mall with the widest window façade in the country for their kids store.
The store design is updated at a good frequency, to stay ahead of competition and has multiple formats to address the various retail formats and – basis city specifics – size of stores. The signage is given due importance yet it is not overpowering.
3Pepe Jeans London, Linking Road, Mumbai
This store is a space that echoes the brand’s fine craftsmanship and quality to appeal to the new age shopper. Based on its global store design concept, the store layout has been transformed into a replica of the brand’s international stores. An energetic atmosphere is infused with pops of vibrant hues, store graphics and digital a signage.
The new outlet evokes a vibrant youth culture with well-designed props, VM elements – like lamps, trunks and spools which lend a vintage look to the store, innovative fixtures, various wall displays, a lounge area with beverages on par with global standards, separate wall units and display systems for sections and merchandise create engaging zones within this space.
The store has a Custom Studio which enables to customer to step into the design seat and customize their own denim. The kids floor features interactive games like Play Station and a Foosball table to keep children engaged and charged up.
The strategy behind creating a lounge area and a kids’ entertainment zone was to combine the concept of shopping and fun and most importantly, for customer engagement. The ideas helped in retaining customers leading to a ‘second visit’. The store says they have witnessed an overwhelming response from customers who spend an average of three to four times more time in this store versus other stores. This has also led in the overall store sales growth.
4Puma, South Extension & Select CityWalk, New Delhi
The store façade highlights the new Forever Faster store design concept, Puma’s campaign of the season. The store has a visible footwear wall. The wall fixtures are stainless steel, light on the eye. They are flexible, with a capacity to hold more merchandise while highlighting the product.
The store has a collaboration with Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandes, who in turn reached out to fans (Puma’s potential consumer base) to come to Puma.