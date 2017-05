Few categories are as competitive in the Indian marketplace as fast moving consumer goods (FMCG).

The sector is expected to reach over $50 billion in terms of sales in 2016 as new entrants and old players jostle for favour with consumers.

To stay on top of constantly evolving consumer needs, companies need to ideate and innovate smartly with streamlined internal processes that ensure that only the best ideas reach consumers.

