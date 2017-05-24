10 most valuable food and beverage brands in the world

Brand Value Brand Finance has calculated values of the brands in its league tables using the ‘Royalty Relief approach’ - estimating the likely future sales attributable to a brand and calculating a royalty rate that would be charged for the use of the brand. Here are the top 10

Nestle Nestle is the world’s most valuable food brand, though there is little cause for celebration as brand value has fallen 17 per cent year-on-year to US $19.4 billion. Nestle has been hit by the pervasive trend for healthier, more natural food, which has reduced demand for Nestle’s confectionery.

Danone Danone, the world’s most valuable diary brand, has seen brand value decline marginally to US $7.9 billion. Profit forecasts are down and the firm is aiming to cut €1 bn of costs by 2020. Danone recently said it will acquire White Wave, which specialises in organics and health-focused products.

Kellogg's Kellogg's is the third most valuable brand, valued at US $7.06 billion. The company's brand portfolio includes Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Corn Flakes, Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Special K, Cocoa Krispies, Keebler, and Pringles.

Kraft Kraft's valuation has dropped four per cent to US $5.6 billion in 2017. On March 25, 2015, Kraft Foods Group Inc. announced that it would merge with the H.J. Heinz Company, owned by 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Heinz US-based Heinz has been valued at US $5.2 billion, 19 per cent up as compared to the last year's valuation. The H. J. Heinz Company manufactures thousands of food products in plants on six continents, and markets these products in more than 200 countries and territories.

Tyson Brand Finance has valued Tyson at US $4.9 billion. It is a recognized market leader in chicken, beef and pork as well as prepared foods. The company supplies retail and foodservice customers throughout the US and 115 other countries.

Yili Yili is barely known in the West, but like many Chinese brands in other industries, has been growing rapidly at home and is starting to make its presence felt. It scores highly on well-known brand equity measures such as Consideration, Familiarity and Recommendation.

Unilever Unilever’s total portfolio value is US $42.9 billion. Many of its dozens of products have achieved ‘national treasure’ status, their strong brands enabling them to withstand intense competition. It is a major UK employer, known for business ethics and focus on sustainability.

Wrigley's Wrigley's, valued at US $4.1 billion, is a recognized leader in confections with a wide range of product offerings including gum, mints, hard and chewy candies, and lollipops. Wrigley's world-famous brands include Extra, Orbit, Doublemint, , Skittles, Starburst, Altoids.