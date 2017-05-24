Home Fashion Watch Video: Raymond gets ‘live’ display window

Watch Video: Raymond gets ‘live’ display window

By  
-
SHARE

With the Omnichannel mantra gaining ground in India and consumers living in a parallel digital and physical worlds, brands are fast turning the spotlight on their merged strategies, and is no different.

The textile and apparel major is constantly innovating and re-innovating to attract more and more consumers and the latest in its efforts to grab eyeballs and footfalls is the “live” display window to showcase a new fabric, Techno Stretch, at JK House in Mumbai.

The window features real people instead of mannequins, sporting Raymond apparel. Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond, , tweeted the video. Take a look at:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR