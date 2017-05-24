Peter England gets KVIC approval to come up with Khadi range

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd and the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration under which the fashion brand will develop an exclusive product line branded as ‘Khadi by Peter England’.

This initiative is in line with the Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s vision of promoting ‘Khadi for Fashion’ and hand-woven fabric.

The agreement document was exchanged between KVIC CEO Anshu Sinha and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd business head Ashish Dikshit, in the presence of KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena and other dignitaries.

“Khadi is a brand which is protected by the act of Parliament. Our simple aim is to protect Khadi and that’s why we are taking lot of stringent actions,” Saxena told IANS when asked if KVIC approved Khadi is the step towards making the fabric patented.

“We have seen in several places that khadi products are sold inspite of the fact that they are not khadi so its our duty to protect the fabric as this gives livelihood to many people too. We have been given this right to protect and that’s out we gave given certification to some big company who have started selling khadi-based collections,” he added.

As a part of this strategic partnership, Peter England, a portfolio of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, will be among the leading brands to develop an exclusive product line branded of khadi apparel.

Dikshit said: “Our partnership with Khadi & Village Industries Commission is a testimony of our commitment towards innovative and sustainable fashion.

“Authentic, Indian products resonate strongly with the Indian consumers and there is an increasing demand for hand-made fabric, that stays true to its roots and exudes simplicity and vogue at the same time. Through our partnership with KVIC, we aim to bring the rich Indian heritage of hand-woven fabric closer to our discerning consumers.”

This initiative is conceptualized under KVIC Act that permits it to promote the sale and marketing of Khadi or products of Village industries or handicrafts and forge links with established marketing agencies through the PPP mode.

Under this convergence, Peter England has agreed for a guaranteed minimum procurement of Khadi and Khadi products for a period of five years with primary purchases of muslin cotton and silk.

The collection will be available at Peter England stores across the country, KVIC outlets and leading ecommerce portals.