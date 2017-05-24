Deal Jeans launches new Ludhiana store, clocks sale of Rs 50 lakh on opening day

Deal Jeans clocked a sale of Rs 50 lakh in one day, with an average of Rs 7000 billing every minute. This extraordinary feat was achieved by the brand in the 12 hours following the launch of its new store at Ghumar Mandi, Ludhiana.

The store is spread across an impressive 1,600 sq.ft. of area.

The store launch and the inaugural offer created a buzz in the city – simply by word of mouth. The crowds kept coming in waves, so much so that eventually the store had to extend working hours till midnight on Day 1, because people simply refused to go home, making it one of the most successful launch days.

A Deal Jeans spokesperson said: “Making the launch a huge success wouldn’t have been possible without our partners who have been a huge support to us. We thank our Deal Family Members namely the channel partners, associates, vendors and employees who have contributed directly and indirectly, and brought this company to where it stands today.”

The brand operates stores pan India as well as internationally.