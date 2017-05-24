BIBA launches flagship store at Seawood Grand Central Mall, Mumbai

BIBA, the leading ethnic apparel brand has launched yet another flagship store in Mumbai, taking the total count to 35 in Maharashtra.

The new flagship store located at Seawood Grand Central Mall, spreads across 955 sq.ft. and offers the recently launched Spring Summer 2016 collection which includes classic salwar-kameez dupatta, ethnic mix n match kurtas, palazzos, leggings, skirts, unstitched fabrics, BIBA by Rohit Bal collection and BIBA Girls – the much loved kids collection.

Commenting on this launch, Managing Director, BIBA, Siddharath Bindra said, “We have witnessed an increasing customer demand which encouraged us to open a new flagship BIBA stores in Mumbai taking the count to 21.We hope this store will meet the discerning needs of the customers in the city and will provide unmatched shopping experience.”

The brand’s constant endeavour to explore business potential in the fastest growing Indian market has helped it to carve a niche position for itself in the retail apparels segment. The aesthetically designed BIBA stores will make the customers feel comfortable while choosing the finest quality fashion merchandise.