Estée Lauder rejigs top management; announces new appointments

The Estée Lauder Companies has announced global leadership updates for Aveda, Bobbi Brown, La Mer and Bumble and bumble. These brands are part of the portfolio led by Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Group President.

Global Brand President, Aveda, Dominique Conseil, has announced plans to retire. Succeeding Conseil is Barbara De Laere, who has been appointed Senior Vice President, Global General Manager, Aveda. De Laere will report to Jane Hertzmark Hudis, and she will join the Executive Leadership Team.

Global Brand President, Bobbi Brown and Bumble and bumble, Peter Lichtenthal has announced plans to retire in January 2018. In addition to ensuring a smooth transition of his brands, he will also support Jane Hertzmark Hudis on special assignments until his eventual retirement. Succeeding Lichtenthal at Bumble and bumble is Zach Rieken who will continue as Senior Vice President, Global General Manager, Bumble and bumble. Rieken will report to Jane Hertzmark Hudis.

Sandra Main will add Bobbi Brown to her portfolio as Global Brand President, Bobbi Brown and La Mer. She will continue to report to Jane Hertzmark Hudis.

Justin Boxford has been appointed Senior Vice President, Global General Manager, La Mer, reporting to Sandra Main. He will also join the Executive Leadership Team.

“Dominique’s and Peter’s excellent leadership has helped shape some of our most beloved prestige beauty brands. As we honour their amazing careers, I’m also proud of the strong foundation they’ve built for their successors to achieve the next wave of growth,” said Jane Hertzmark Hudis. “We’ve always been a company of brand-builders and the home for the best industry talent. Barbara, Sandra and Justin each have highly unique business expertise and leadership skills that will further accelerate their brands’ growth potential in today’s dynamic prestige beauty landscape.”

“The announcement reflects the company’s thoughtful succession planning philosophy,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Fabrizio Freda. “We are focused on leveraging the diverse strengths, experiences and perspectives of our leaders to further grow our brands and our business. The success of our people is a cornerstone of our long-term strategy.”

These changes will be effective from July 01, 2017.