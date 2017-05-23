Ganesh Iyer,

Country Head,

Coolwinks.com

The Country Head for Coolwinks.com, Ganesh Iyer, has held offices in diverse fields ranging from retail to tourism. He has been at the helm of the online eyewear retail platform since 2015 and his experience in networking, sales and distribution, e-commerce and online marketing, has guided the growth of the brand. Iyer supervises planning and execution, expansion and P&L for the online retail platform for quality eyewear.

After completing his graduation from Mumbai University, Iyer went on to pursue a Master’s degree in Business Administration, followed by a diploma in Marketing and Business Management from the Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research.

Between 2006 and 2008, Iyer served as the Retail Operations Manager for Fashion Brands India Ltd., supervising operations and sales. Subsequently, he held the post of CFO and Sales Head at Akbar Online Booking Co Pvt. Ltd. Iyer also headed the online vertical of one of the largest travel consolidators in India for two years, as the Business Head for Travel Services International Pvt. Ltd. Before joining Coolwinks.com, he held the post of Business Head- Air at Goibibo for four years, managing the entire supplier network and constantly evolving strategies to increase revenue.

Iyer’s experience of scaling up start-ups and turning them profitable is invaluable for Coolwinks.com, as the platform is poised to become the largest online store for eyewear in India. Iyer plans to scale the tech and operations team, improve the product offering, launch new brands and lead the expansion of the platform’s delivery region to more than 12,000 pin codes. In the next five years, he will also be overseeing the expansion of Coolwinks.com’s services to South East Asia and the Middle East. Ganesh is passionate about the platform’s mission to provide solutions for the underserved eyewear market and enable more and more customers to access superior vision care.