Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages appoints Seema Nair as Executive Director – HR

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd (HCCB) – one of India’s largest FMCG companies – announced the appointment of Seema Nair as SVP & Executive Director, HR. She succeeds Gaurav Chaturvedi, who has taken over as the Chief Executive Officer, Coca-Cola Pinya Beverages. Coca-Cola Pinya Beverages is the bottling operations of The Coca-Cola Company in Myanmar. Gaurav now joins ranks with 13 other associates of Hindustan Coca-Cola, who are serving at senior Executive positions in The Coca-Cola Company, outside India.

Announcing the appointment, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Christina Ruggiero, said, “We warmly welcome Seema to HCCB and will certainly leverage her rich experience to usher in a culture of agility and innovation across our large manufacturing and sales organization which employs more than 8,500 associates. We are transforming ourselves into a total beverage company that has expertise in producing a variety of beverages, is digitally savvy, nimble and is integrated with the local community. I take this opportunity to thank Gaurav Chaturvedi for his role in making Hindustan Coca-Cola, one of the largest beverage manufacturers in the country. I am sure he will do well as the CEO of bottling operations in Myanmar.”

Seema Nair, a 20+ years veteran in HR, joins Hindustan Coca-Cola from Cisco Systems where she worked for over 8 years. At Cisco Systems, she was responsible for HR across India and SAARC. Prior to Cisco Systems, she has had stints at Intel Corporation, Microland Group and Crompton Greaves. Seema will lead the Human Resource function of Hindustan Coca-Cola in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. She reports to Christina Ruggiero, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Gaurav Chaturvedi who has taken over as CEO, bottling operations in Myanmar, has served in various positions, most recently as Executive Director – HR at Hindustan Coca-Cola. He has also served as Zonal Vice President, Andhra Pradesh and as Director, Operational Excellence for the Company. Gaurav is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

In the recent past, 13 other Executives of Hindustan Coca-Cola including Sanket Ray, Mayank Arora and Puneet Varshney, have taken senior leadership roles within The Coca-Cola Company, outside India. Sanket Ray is Managing Director bottling operations in Vietnam, while Mayank and Puneet are Country Managers of Sri Lanka and Nepal respectively. S. K. Jawahar, Akeel Mohammed, Deepak Kaul and Tapash Kumar Mandal are some of the other senior Hindustan Coca-Cola Executives, who are in leadership roles in various countries.