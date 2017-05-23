Triumph Garments announces online venture Miway Fashion

In its constant endeavour to understand the needs and provide the demanding millennial generation with innovative design solutions without compromising on its fine quality, Triumph Garments has announced the launch of their new online venture – Miway Fashion.

The newly launched portal is dedicated to providing chic and affordable fashion solutions to the growing demand for women’s fashion in the country. With their in-house set up of design and production, Miway has already established their associations with industry players like– Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliq and Limeroad, along with selling their garments on their online fashion store as well.

With the launch of their new brand, Triumph Garments, a 30 year-old market leader in garment manufacturing and a major exporter for brands like – Zara and Ralph Lauren, aspires to reach and capture a larger market share and achieve a business turnover of Rs 10 crore by the end of this financial year. The company also plans to expand into traditional markets extensively this year.

Miway Fashion is all set to launch their new range of Spring/Summer 2017 collection in June which will strengthen their presence in the e-commerce market for women.

Commenting upon the recent developments, Founder of Miway Fashion, Shiv Goel said “Fashion and the desire to adorn the latest trends is no longer confined to the reach of people residing in big cities. The strong mix of E-commerce and social media’s quick and effective outreach has made it easier for everyone across the country to access latest fashion and display their styling skills. Miway Fashion best defines effortless chic dressing. Our brand relates to all those women who have a fun and experimental sense of dressing.We did not want to make a brand that women only aspired of, instead we wanted to build a brand that was relatable, accessible and definitely affordable. I believe clothing does empower a woman and add to her self confidence and this is exactly what we aim to do.”