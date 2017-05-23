Impresa Hospitality to add 300 restaurants to Maroosh brand, expand overseas

Impresa Hospitality is planning pan India and overseas expansion of its quick service restaurant brand Maroosh with 300 restaurants in the next five years, a top company executive was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

“Currently we have 15 outlets under Maroosh brand, which is a quick service concept restaurant that fuses Lebanese and Indian cuisine. We have another eight outlets in the pipeline under master franchise route this year,” Impresa Hospitality Managing Director and CEO Ketan Kadam told PTI.

“Going forward, we are targeting to have 300 Maroosh restaurants in next five years both across the country and overseas,” Kadam further told PTI.

Last month, Impresa signed a master franchise partnership with diversified hospitality and real estate group Lalin & Co for the Sri Lanka market, besides a similar deal for setting up stores in Singapore and Hong Kong with retail and licensing consultancy Franchise India. A third similar tie-up has been inked with an Abu Dhabi-based company for merger-cum-expansion in mid-east markets.

The company also plans to foray in the ready-to-eat packaged foods segment.