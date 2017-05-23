Walmart India launches GST workshops for supplier partners

Walmart India on Monday said it has flagged off a series of workshops for its small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) supplier partners to help evaluate their Goods and Services Tax (GST) compliance levels and prepare for the transition to the GST regime.

The company said under this initiative, structured training programs on the various facets and nuances of GST have been completed in Ludhiana and Hyderabad and were attended by 76 supplier partners.

“Several such workshops are being planned in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and central India over the next few weeks to enable our SME supplier partners achieve sustainable growth in the GST era,” the company said in a statement.

“As a significant number of our supplier base constitutes of SME and regional suppliers, these workshops are expected to educate them and accelerate their preparation by providing them with a platform to answer queries and concerns,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Walmart India, Krish Iyer.

Walmart India, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Walmart Stores, owns and operates 21 wholesale stores in nine states across India.