Brand Factory announces Sports Super Sale

Brand Factory, India’s leading fashion discount chain, a part of Future Lifestyle Fashion Limited has announced Sports Super Sale from May 25 to may 28. Consumers will be able to avail flat 60 per cent discount on all sports apparel and footwear at all Brand Factory outlets in the country.

Brand Factory has also released its campaign called ‘Beta BOLT’ and ‘Beti GAGA’ to announce the ‘Sports Super Sale’ at flat 60 per cent off on all footwear and apparel. The campaign humorously showcases the excuses and intentions that consumers make to support their plans of getting fit and healthy, while convincing them to check out the Sports Super Sale at Brand Factory.

Conceptualized and executed by Karma (Division of DDB Mudra Group) the campaign is created in two parts ‘Beta BOLT’ and ‘Beti GAGA’. Beta BOLT spoofs fitness reasons created by a young boy, punned by naming him ‘BOLT’, the fastest man in the world. On the other hand, Beti GAGA satires the excuses that girls make to avoid going to the gym naming the female protagonist GAGA to resemble the party lifestyle of the popular singer Lady GAGA. The films are based on typical consumer behaviour of setting different types of resolutions but failing to implement any or postponing it many a times.

Speaking about the campaign, CMO, Brand Factory, Roch D’souza says, “The campaign differentiates itself from all other sports related campaigns, as it doesn’t compel the viewer to get sporty or active, instead it plays with their weaker resolutions and spurs them to at least go to the sale, whether they decide to get fit or not. Targeting all age groups the campaign talks of a customer behavior where out of all those who resolve, few fulfil it. Brand Factory communication operates in the un-conventional, youthful genre and we have tried to keep that spirit in the current campaign too”.