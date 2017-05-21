Bigbasket ties up with Bengal Chemicals

Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BCPL) has tied up with leading online grocery store Big Basket to sell its home products for the Kolkata market, a company official said on Saturday.

The state-run company is also in the process of joining hands with other retail chains and modern trade outlets.

“We are initiating a new front and going online. We have joined hands with Bigbasket for the Kolkata market. From Saturday, our products go live in the website and mobile app of the online store,” Managing Director and Director (Finance) P.M. Chandraiah said.

He said the company was looking at Rs 50-60 lakh of online sales in the current fiscal and at least Rs 2 crore in the next fiscal from online space.

BCPL is focusing on marketing activities of its brands which includes home products like Pheneol, White Tiger, Naphthalene Balls, Cantharidine Hair Oil, Bleaching Powder and OTC Medicines.

“The online partner is committed to deliver products to the doorstep of the customer within 90 minutes,” he said.

Founded by the Father of Indian Chemistry Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray, the company reported a net profit of Rs 4 crore in 2016-17 for the first time in six decades.