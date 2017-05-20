Home Research Accenture Technology Vision for Retail: People First in Digital Retail

Accenture Technology Vision for Retail: People First in Digital Retail

By  
-
SHARE

While retailers are operating in the most challenging of environments due to structural overcapacity, price deflation and falling profitability, two themes dominate their thinking. First, where is growth going to come from? Second, how do they increase their productivity, particularly of their staff?

The Technology Vision for Retail identifies five technology trends fueled by the people-first principle that are essential to business success in the digital economy.

Click Here To Download The Full Report