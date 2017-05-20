10 most valuable apparel brands in the world

10 most valuable apparel brands globally The report on world's most valuable apparel brands by Brand Finance is a first step to understanding more about brands, how to value them and how to use that information to benefit the business.

Nike Nike has retained its position as the world’s most valuable apparel brand after a 13% rise in brand value to US$32 billion. The brand’s strength is partially attributable to its ability to continuously innovate and deliver state-of-the-art products to a range of consumer demographics.

H&M H&M is the second most valuable apparel brand with a brand value of US$19 billion after 24% growth. The competitive business model and its investments in IT will aid it in generating future returns as it develops in emerging markets.

Zara Zara is the third most valuable brand, valued at US$14.4 billion after an impressive 43% growth. Unlike rigid business models, the flexibility that comes with Zara’s fast fashion model allows it to adapt its clothing to unpredictable circumstances giving it a competitive advantage.

Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton is the world's most valuable luxury brand and is a division of LVMH. It is one of the most profitable brands in the world with profit margins north of 30%.

Adidas Adidas, which is valued at $10 billion, is also a part of the coveted list. The company Adidas strives to be a global leader in the sporting goods industry.

Uniqlo Uniqlo has a clear vision of its brand to provide high quality, performance-enhanced, basic casual wear at the lowest prices. It brands its innovations and its operational strategy gives it both a cost and agility advantage.

Hermes Hermès engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale and distribution of apparel products. Its products which include leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories, silk and textiles as well as perfumes and watches.

Gucci was founded in 1921 when Guccio Gucci opened a leather goods company and small luggage store in his native Florence. Today, it is part of fashion conglomerate Kering, which is controlled by French billionaire Francois Pinault.

DKNY New York-based fashion house, DKNY, specializing in clothes and accessories for men and women, was founded in 1984 by Donna Karan. LVMH purchased it in 2001, and sold it to GIII Apparel Group in 2016. The brand has maintained its position in the top 10 for a long time now.