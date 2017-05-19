Sana Chopra

Executive Director

Carl’s Jr. India

Born and raised in Delhi, Sana went on to pursue her higher education from Emory University, Atlanta, USA in the field of Financial Economics, Business Policy and Art History. She has also completed a short course in Management Studies from London School of Economics and Political Science.

She has work experience in cities such as New York, Atlanta, Delhi and Mumbai from multi-national organizations, law firms, advertising and marketing agencies, art galleries, call centers, social committees and educational departments.

She joined CybizCorp in May 2013 and joined their Training and Development division for RE/MAX India. Sana has been instrumental in devising the industry famous TAP program for RE/MAX Academy of Real Estate (RARE) that offers practical and theoretical long-term real estate education and training.

Her next role in CybizCorp included taking on the ropes as the F&B Director thereby setting the foundations for establishing the new F&B Division for CybizCorp.

She helped the company in acquiring the master franchise for The Embassy Restaurant and all the Lazeez Affaire Group Restaurants such as The Flying Saucer, Out of the Box Cafe, Boombox Cafe, The Town House Cafe, etc. that today are part of Cybiz SuperBrands.

Under her leadership, CybizCorp received the award for the Restaurant Consultant of the Year at Indian Restaurant Congress, 2014 for making significant contribution in the Food and Beverage Industry.

She has also helped CybizCorp acquire the master franchise for California based burger chain Carl’s Jr. under CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. that have more than 3,500 franchised and company-operated restaurants in 42 states and 36 foreign countries and US territories.

Her role as the Executive Director of Carl’s Jr. India is to help operate and control this brand in India with the ultimate goal of making it India’s favorite restaurant chain.