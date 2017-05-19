PVR refurbishes iconic multiplex at Mani Square, Kolkata

PVR Cinemas, the largest cinema exhibitor in India, has revamped its four screens multiplex at Mani Square in Kolkata.

Upholding its commitment in the eastern states, PVR comprises of 13 screens and three properties in West Bengal and in the artistic and cultural city, Kolkata. The revamped four-screen property offers a spectacular movie watching experience with its luxury interiors, state of the art sound and superior infrastructure.

East has always been an important market for PVR because of its cultural diversities and demand for evolved cinema experience. Revamping one of the significant multiplex here in Kolkata is a planned move for the brand PVR, keeping in mind the growing needs of discerning audiences for quality cinema.

Strategically located, the renovated PVR property is spread across an area of 49,500 sq.ft with a total capacity to accommodate 973 seats. There are recliner seats in the last row of all the audis for the discerning audience who prefer an extra comfort and a lavish experience while watching movies.

The availability of Quick Tix machines is an added convenience to movie-goers that allow the transaction of tickets without getting into long queues. Adding further to the overall ambience, the multiplex also include a wide array of food and beverages with an extensive range of gourmet snacking options.

The event also witnessed the presence of the starcast of the movie Half Girlfriend- Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor who were seen promoting their movie at the PVR property.