Britannia expands premium cookie category, launches Wonderfulls

Biscuit maker Britannia Industries has expanded its product portfolio under the popular Good Day brand with the launch of Wonderfulls in the premium cookie category, a top company official said.

According to a PTI report: The company which retails biscuits, chunkies under Good Day brand unveiled Wonderfulls expanding the portfolio in the premium category valued at Rs 4,000 crore, Britannia Industries, Vice-President – Marketing, Ali Harris Shere said.

“If you look at our Good Day biscuits they come in butter, pista variants.. If you look at each of the biscuits, they are in the same shape.. Whereas this product is hand crafted.. It is uneven,” Shere was quoted by PTI as saying.

He noted that Tamil Nadu contributes more than 20 per cent of the revenues for Britannia Industries.

“Three-fourths of biscuits sold in Tamil Nadu are Britannia (products),” he told PTI on reasons for launching the biscuits today.

The biscuits available in three variants, Choco Nut, Butter Almond and Berries and Nuts, are available at Rs 10 for 30 grams and Rs 25 for a 75 gram pack.

Referring to the manufacturing of the biscuits, he said the company has invested nearly Rs 40 crore at the factility in Oragadam near Chennai for producing the biscuits.

“These biscuits are exclusively produced at our Chennai plant.. We have invested Rs 40 crore in this plant.. The current capacity will be around 400-500 tonne per month.. We will be scaling up the capacity (in coming months),” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

The company has earmarked significant amount for branding the product through various marketing campaigns, he said, declining to reveal any numbers.

A television commercial featuring Bollywood Actress and Britannia Industries Brand Ambassador, Deepika Padukone was also released on the occasion for Wonderfulls.

To a query, he said the company launched the biscuits in Tamil Nadu and would gradually expand it other states including Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra in a phased manner.

Good Day is Britannias largest brand with a revenue of Rs 2,600 crore, he said.

Britannia Industries clocks annual revenues of more than Rs 8,500 crore.

The company retails various products including biscuits, bread, cakes, rusk and dairy products — cheese, beverages, milk and yoghurt.