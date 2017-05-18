Rohan Mirchandani,

Co-Founder & CEO,

Drums Food

Rohan Mirchandani is the Co-founder and CEO at Drums Food International Pvt. Ltd., the makers of India’s first Greek yogurt – Epigamia. With their other brand Hokey Pokey Ice-creams, Drums Food holds a strong presence in the list of super premium Indian ice-cream brands as well.

Before moving to India and becoming one of the youngest leaders in the FMCG space, Mirchandani led a career in the finance sector with S&P’s Corporate Valuation Group (now a division of Duff & Phelps Investment Bank).

A gastronomy student and foodie at heart, Mirchandani’s passion for food is linked to his passion for travel. He believes he is an amateur gastronomist as he is always curious to know the origin and culture behind any meal he has.

Being a whiskey and wine connoisseur, Mirchandani also has a specialty in Californian wines and American bourbons. He has traveled on wine expeditions to California (Napa and Sonoma), France (Burgundy), and South Africa (Stellenbosch).

Mirchandani did his education from NYU Florence, Italy where his love for wine began during his exploration of Tuscany. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and International Business from NYU’s Stern School of Business and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Mirchandani also serves on the Board of Directors at SocioSquare, a new age digital marketing agency and the Ross Group, a private US based investment holding group.

At Epigamia, Mirchandani’s role is to lead the company’s overall business development to create a unique program/ proposition that will outline the next big influx in the FMCG space.