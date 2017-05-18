VU TV sells 30,000 units during Flipkart Big 10 Sale

The ongoing Flipkart’s Big 10 Sale has witnessed heavy demand in the large appliances category from across the nooks and corners of the country.

Predicting this demand, Flipkart had earlier scaled up to 10 warehouses in various cities to meet the rising demand of its customers. The online marketplace leader had extended its warehouses in the cities of Ahmedabad, Chennai and Patna bringing it to a total of 73 hubs in 65 cities, and a reach of 9900+ pin codes, creating a true pan-India presence.

In the TV range, Flipkart sold 1.5X the average number of TVs sold in the entire country per day (statistics only form the first day of the sale)

The focus on large appliances by online marketplace Flipkart for its ongoing Big 10 Sale has benefitted television brand VU TV which sells exclusively on the online channel apart from few physical stores. The brand sold 30,000 units during the five day sale.

“The Flipkart platform has worked very well for us in terms of achieving the 200 per cent y-o-y growth. Buyers are now willing to spend up to Rs 1 lakh buying 65 inch to 70 inch sets online. The current sale was as good as the Big Billion Days, ” said CEO of VU TV, Devita Saraf.

The brand is eyeing 200 per cent year-on-year growth driven by the sale period and has clocked a business of Rs 80 crore on Flipkart over the last two months since the start of FY 2017-18.

“The share of VU grew to 40 per cent of the total market share in the TV category for Flipkart. Also the number of models in UHD and Smart TV with VU has consistently grown keeping in mind the consumer demand,” Senior Director and Head of Large Appliances, Flipkart, Sandeep Karwa said.

Flipkart commands over 20 per cent market share in retailing television sets across online and offline channels.