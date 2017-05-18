Flipkart, Amazon top LinkedIn’s companies list

E-commerce companies Flipkart and Amazon, for the second year in a row topped LinkedIn India’s top companies list 2017, a statement said here on Thursday.

Commenting on this recognition, CEO, Flipkart, Kalyan Krishnamurthy said, “We are thrilled to be the most sought-after company to work for in India for the second year in a row. I would attribute this primarily to the super-exciting work that we do here. We have an extremely open and empowering culture that places full trust in our employees. We are dedicated to build this culture of growth and to fuel our commitment to constantly innovate, disrupt and build India’s global technology powerhouse.”

The professional network site on the Internet said the list is fuelled by exclusive LinkedIn data, including job seeker reach, engagement and retention.

LinkedIn has around 500 plus million members.

The statement said the list of 25 top companies in India also saw over 30 per cent new entrants like One97 Communications, Tech Mahindra, Swiggy, IDFC Bank, Vodafone, Grofers, McKinsey & Company and Oracle.

Among the companies making upward movement are Ola from last year’s number 10 to number 5, OYO Rooms from number 16 to number 9, Reliance Industries from number 23 to number 10 and Cisco from number 24 to number 16.

“India Inc is thriving, backed by an increasing business friendly sentiment and a positive economic trajectory. Understanding the pulse of a younger employee base, enterprises in India are working to build an ethos that drives performance and also delivers a rich workplace experience,” said Director Talent Solutions & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn India, Irfan Abdulla.

“We analysed India’s most attractive employers to understand how their culture and growth opportunities appeal to Indian professionals and interestingly, home grown companies are leading the list,” he added.

Offering new possibilities and opportunities for talent within the country, home grown companies are increasingly being considered by job seekers, the statement said.

“From leading tech multinationals to startups, 13 home grown companies found place in the list including HCL Technologies and Wipro. The list also saw six start-ups making it to the top 25, including Flipkart, One97 Communications, OYO Rooms and Grofers among others,” the statement added.

“All top companies in India have a strong talent brand, powered by culture and purpose. While these factors are the main drivers in attracting talent, the key to retaining employees is to create an environment where employees can grow by working on meaningful projects and contributing to the organisation’s success,” added Abdulla.