Subway introduces alternative bread carried, Flatbread

Subway India has come up with Flatbread as an alternative bread carrier for any of its existing sandwiches. While the brand continues to offer its signature freshly baked white and brown breads, guests would also have the option of converting their submarine sandwiches (subs), using the new bread carrier. The product will be available mid-May onwards, across all of the brand’s restaurants in the country.

“We love to create new tastes. It could be by tweaking our old favourites or experiencing something completely new. By offering a choice of a new bread carrier, one can transform an existing favourite sub into a brand new sandwich. Not only does Flatbread taste light, it also enhances the flavour of the sandwiches,” said Marketing Manager – South Asia, Subway, Sanjiv Pandey.

The newest addition to Subway’s menu is being promoted through a 360 degree marketing campaign comprising, in-store collaterals, television commercial, print advertisements, radio spots, out of home billboards, digital and social mediums.

The brand currently operates 600-plus restaurants in more than 70 Indian cities. It plans to widen its footprint by opening new outlets in both metro and non-metro locations.