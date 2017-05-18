McDonald’s to collaborate with Uber to deliver food

American fast-food chain McDonald’s announced of collaborating with ride-hailing app Uber to deliver food in over 1,000 outlets across the US.

The initiative called McDelivery, aims at winning back young customers who are willing to pay for food brought to their doors. According to UberEATS fees, food delivery charge is $5, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Through the ease of the UberEATS app, our customers can enjoy their favourite McDonald’s foods delivered right to them enjoying greater choice, control and personalisation than ever before,” McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a press release on Wednesday.

Jason Droegof Uber said the company is “thrilled to expand partnership with McDonald’s in the US to bring the ease and reliability of Uber’s technology to deliver customer’s favourite menu items.”

McDonald’s started testing delivery in several Florida cities in January, and customers have been pleased with the quality of food and services, the company added.