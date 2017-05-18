Metro Cash & Carry opens fourth store in Hyderabad

Organised wholesaler Metro Cash & Carry India has added its fourth wholesale warehouse in Hyderabad.

The new outlet will bolster the German wholesalers position in the city by augmenting the existing base of nearly two lakh business customers, it said in a statement.

“We’ve witnessed fast growth in this market since 2006, and there is still plenty of opportunity for growth and expansion,” Managing Director & CEO, Metro Cash & Carry India, Arvind Mediratta said.

The store is spread over approximately 55,000 sq.ft., and will help create over 350 jobs for the local economy, it added.

Metro India caters to over 11 lakh dedicated customers across the country, which includes small and mid-sized kiranas, hotels, restaurants, caterers and self-employed professionals.

Continuing with the corporate philosophy of supporting local businesses, the new Metro outlet will source at least 20 per cent of its assortment from regional suppliers, helping them connect to national and international markets.

Metro has 23 stores in India, and plans to expand to 50 stores by 2020, the company had earlier said.