HUL’s Q4 net profit up 6 per cent

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Wednesday reported a rise of 6.2 per cent in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,183 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the 2016-17 Fisal ended March 31.

The company’s PAT for Q4 stood at Rs 1,183 crore as compared to Rs 1,114 crore reported during the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

During the quarter under review, the total income of the company stood at Rs 8,969 crore — up 6.4 per cent — up from Rs 8,430 crore reported during the same period of 2015-16.

“This has been a strong quarter with profitable volume driven growth,” Chairman, Hindustan Unilever, Harish Manwani said in a statement.

“In a challenging year, we delivered a resilient performance by managing our business dynamically and responding with agility to the changing environment. With gradual improvement in market conditions, we remain optimistic about the medium term outlook for our sector.”

For the financial year ended March 31, the company’s PAT on a standalone basis was up 8.53 per cent at Rs 4,490 crore.

The total income of the company stood at Rs 35,013 crore — up 2.81 per cent.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s PAT stood at Rs 4,502 crore and the total income stood at Rs 36,128 crore for the financial year 2016-17.