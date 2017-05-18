Fynd organizes Fresh Fashion Fiesta

Fynd, the unique fashion e-commerce portal is organising one-of-its-kind fashion feast, Fresh Fashion Fiesta, offering only brand new and fresh Spring- Summer’17 collection to customers. Starting from May 19 till May 21, 2017, this is for the first time a fashion e-commerce portal is offering deals and attractive discounts on fresh collections.

Customers can avail incredible offers on around 200 premium domestic and international brands. They can choose from a myriad of styles from brands as popular and sought after as Killer, Clovia, Lawman Pg3, Deezeno, Celio, Globus, Soch, Bata and more.

The fashion e-commerce portal has also partnered with ICICI Bank to offer a 10 per cent discount on transaction via Pockets and 20 per cent cashback on all transactions done via Ola Money. Fynd has also tied up with e-gifting partner, Zokudo to offer exclusive 5 per cent discount on Zokudo gifting vouchers for Fynd. Customers can also get Rs 500 cashback on Zokudo voucher purchases over and above the discount.

Commenting on the Summer Fiesta, Co-founder, Fynd, Harsh Shah said, “Recently, Fynd had rolled out a new ad campaign, ‘Still stuck with the old?’, where we took a humourous route to convey our core proposition of offering the freshest fashion straight from brand stores. The Fresh Fashion Fiesta is also organised in the same vein, in order to make people feel fab and comfy in the latest summer collections. A lot of brands are expected to come up with different offers and attractive deals for our customers. Through this fiesta, we do not aim to cater to deal hunters but to people who value fresh fashion and are keen to make their sartorial fantasies a reality.”

The Fresh Fashion Fiesta will not have any of the old season stock on offer during the promotional period. The promotion of the fiesta will be done across channels, including television, print, and digital mediums.