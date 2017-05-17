SHOPX appoints BS Nagesh on its advisory panel

Bengaluru based digital offline platform for retailers SHOPX has announced appointment of B S Nagesh, founder of the Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India (TRRAIN) on its advisory panel, effective from 1st May 2017, the company said in a statement.

SHOPX said as an advisor to the company, Nagesh will guide the leadership team in understanding the dynamics of general and modern trade ecosystem to improve the earnings and profitability of SHOPX retail partners.

Nagesh who is an industry stalwart mainly responsible for building country’s first successful modern retail store-Shoppers Stop, serves as non-executive vice chairman at the company.

He joined K.Raheja Corp. Group as general manager in 1991 and was responsible for setting up the retail arm of Shoppers Stop. He subsequently took over as the managing director and CEO of Shoppers Stop (1997 – 2009) and had been bestowed with innumerable awards and accolades during his tenure.

“I am excited to be associated with one of the most dynamic start-ups that has disrupted India’s retail ecosystem. Retailers in Tier II and III towns in India have contributed immensely in strengthening the economy. While e-commerce is picking up, a large portion of consumers remain untapped. This gap is being fulfilled by small retailers.

SHOPX’s digital offline model enhances the shopping experience for consumers in Tier II and III towns of India. The small retailers can use technology to benefit their businesses and at the same time give their customers access to wide range of products across categories.

On the other hand, various brands across categories have been able to rapidly expand their outreach. I am really looking forward to collaborate with SHOPX and be a part of their journey to enhance the lives of consumers and retail partners,” BS Nagesh said.

“With his deep understanding of the retail ecosystem, Mr. Nagesh will play a pivotal role in SHOPX by adding significant value to our growth and strengthening our business capabilities. More importantly, he will help us to be even more focused on the needs of our retail partners,” CEO of SHOPX, Amit Sharma said.