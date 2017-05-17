Flipkart fashion witnesses 5x times growth in first two days of Big 10 Sale

Flipkart’s Big 10 sale received stupendous support from millions of customers throughout India. Flipkart Fashion, acted as a force multiplier for Flipkart in the first two days of the sale. Flipkart Fashion has grown by 5x in sales compared to non-sale days and branded goods have seen a 10x increase in sales as compared to non-sale days – that too only on day 1 and 2 of the 5-day sale. The category is seeing exceptional demand across men’s women’s and kids fashion.

99 per cent of all Flipkart Fashion styles have been on sale since May 14 midnight. 40 per cent of Flipkart Fashion’s offerings during the sale are special merchandise units exclusively developed by well established brands across men’s and women’s fashion such as Lee, Wrangler, Puma, Woodland, Chemistry, Carlton London, Fossil, Ferrari.

On day 1 (May 14) there has been a 3x increase in female shoppers on Flipkart Fashion as compared to non-sale days on the back of several attractive offers across fashion categories for women. Day 2 of the sale (May 15), Flipkart Fashion witnessed a huge spike in sales on men’s clothing and men’s footwear.

During the ongoing Big 10 Sale, a majority of new customers have come from Tier II and III cities as compared to metros. There has been a surge in Tier II and III customers almost by 6X – this has a healthy mix of repeat as well as new customers.

Flipkart has more than 80+ lakh styles, which have hand-picked offers on trends by numerous curators to aid shoppers make better shopping decisions. More than 20,000 units of products from leading brands such as Lee, Wrangler, etc. listed under Flipkart’s crazy deals section were sold out in less than 2 minutes as soon as the sale went live on May 14 midnight.

Commenting on the success VP – Fashion at Flipkart, Rishi Vasudev said, “Flipkart Fashion has seen unprecedented growth in sales since the past 3 days of our 5-day Big 10 sale. We are offering customers an array of exclusives from leading brands across men’s and women’s fashion and across all price points. With 99 per cent of all Flipkart Fashion styles on sale, this time, the Big 10 Sale is going to be bigger than big, establishing Flipkart as the preferred online shopping destination in the country for trendy fashion at affordable pricing”.

The 5-day Big 10 Sale is offering customers attractive deals across brands ranging from 40-80 per cent on a host of product lines such as Shirts, T-shirts, Tops, Western Dresses, Sarees, Kids Fashion, Watches, Sunglasses, Sports Shoes, Kurtis, Denims etc. to name a few.

In the accessories segment, products from Precious Jewellery, Artificial Jewellery, Watches, Sunglasses, Backpacks, Suitcases, Wallets, Belts, Guitars, Books, Premium Pens and Musical Keyboards are available at great deals from 20 per cent to 80 per cent off.

From the start of the sale, Flipkart hosted a bunch of exciting contests and giveaways for the customers. With ‘Bid and Win’, customers have been aggressively bidding for branded goods and have got them at never before prices. A Fossil watch worth Rs 18,000 that was released on ‘Bid and Win’ on day 1 got over a lakh bids in less than 24 hours.