Woodland launches Doubleu Bags

Woodland, the outdoor apparel and footwear brand announces the launch of Doubleu bags-an innovative collection of messenger and ladies handbags for fashion connoisseurs.

These new age bags celebrate the glorious journey of Woodland in revolutionizing fashion in India. Designed in Italy and made in India, the concept of the bag is to promote free thinking and break the mould of a classic women’s bag.

Available in a large palate of 10 refreshing colours like pink, blue, orange and green, the bag consists of three components-Bucket, Handle and Inner Lining which can be swapped around to create your own styled bag. A wide range of accessories available with the bag helps to create upto 33 combinations across 6 colour baskets in ladies whereas 15 combinations in 5 colour messengers, giving all women the freedom to flaunt their unique sense of style and aesthetics.

The varied choices of colours transform the look and wearability of the bag making it ideal for both formal and causal occasions. Made of polyolefin expanded foam, these cute candy coloured bags are super light, flexible, recyclable and UV resistant. Another striking feature of the bag is its zero care concept which means that they can be easily cleaned with warm soapy water as the material used in making the bucket of the bag is completely waterproof.

Speaking at the launch, MD of Woodland Worldwide, Harkirat Singh said “Like every year, this year also innovation continues to be at the centre of our offering to redefine Indian wardrobe. Through these bags, we have given our customers more control in their choices to express themselves. Doubleu is going to be the new age bag. Initially they will only be available in 50 stores across India. Basis the feedback and response of the customers, we will further stock them in all stores.”