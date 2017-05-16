Pepe Jeans India appoints Sartaj Mehta as Vice-President, Design

Pepe Jeans India has appointed Sartaj Singh Mehta as Vice-President, Design. Sartaj Mehta brings with him over two decades of industry experience and expertise in the creative domain. He is known for his acute skill in identifying opportunities to create new product categories for various markets and developing effective and robust growth strategies to ensure long term success.

In his new position, Sartaj Mehta will play a pivotal role in expanding the current product portfolio, as well as planning and developing new product ranges for the Indian market in line with the Pepe Jeans international product line.

Prior to his appointment at Pepe Jeans, Sartaj Mehta was the creative head at ITC Ltd.(LRBD) and was responsible for creating seasonal lines at both WillsLifestyle and JohnPlayers. Mr. Sartaj started his career with Madura Garments Pvt. Ltd. (Aditya Birla Group) where he worked for 7 years and went on to become the Creative Director at Allen Solly.

During his tenure at Allen Solly, he won the ‘Chairman’s young achiever award’. In 2005, he joined the Benetton Group as Product Head and went on to become the Product Director where he strategically managed all product categories was responsible for creating growth strategy across all categories (menswear, womenswear and kids).

During his stint at Colour Plus India (Raymond Apparel Ltd.) Mehta was appointed director of design and merchandising and played a larger role in product development.

Sartaj Mehta was one of the founding members at Zovi.com, wherein he was instrumental in setting up the business division for the portal as well as overlooked all aspects of product- design, sourcing and production.

Sartaj Mehta holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Knitwear Design & Technology from the National institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). In his free time, he loves reading literature rich in history and playing golf.

With rich industry experience, and involvement in all stages of product cycle and function, his appointment will definitely bring new perspective and ensure a seamless flow when marrying the international designs to the Indian product range.