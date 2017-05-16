Future Lifestyle’s Q4 net profit increases over three-fold to Rs 18.93 crore

Future Lifestyle Fashions has reported an over three-fold increase in its net profit at Rs 18.93 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

According to a PTI report: The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5.22 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 987.73 crore as against Rs 850.17 crore in the year-ago period, up 13.9 per cent, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd said in a BSE filing.

The company said during the quarter Lee Cooper business was carved out into a separate step down subsidiary.

This was done with a view “to enhance focus and execution of this particular business and attract further investment for this business”.

The board of directors of the company has recommended dividend of 80 paise per equity share of Rs 2 each, it said.