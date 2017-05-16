Bata reports a healthy 27 per cent growth in net profit in Q4

India’s leading footwear brand, Bata announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017. The company’s Q4 turnover and net profit stood at Rs 598.0 crore and Rs 35.9 crore, respectively.

The last quarter saw infusion of new lines in men’s and ladies’ contemporary collection along with exciting and colorful range for teenage consumers. It was supported by new technology ‘XO Rise’ range under Power Sportswear and high impact associations like ‘Footwear Partner’ for the ongoing fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2017 beauty pageant.

Net Profit for the quarter ended March 31,2017 of Rs 35.9 crore has increased by 27 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

President-South Asia, Bata Emerging Markets, Rajeev Gopalakrishnan said, “This year, we will be following our strategy of driving store growth in both urban and Tier II markets, apart from launching new collections in the women and youth categories that will re-define the footwear fashion market. On the brand front, Bata’s focus is to encompass style and fashion to engage with younger consumers and our recent collaboration with fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2017 as their footwear partner establishes Bata’s presence in the modern conversation of style. We are now speaking the language of the youth and our social media presence, blogs and even our communication reflects this change. We are looking forward to being in our consumers’ life at every step and exceeding our stakeholder’s expectations from our brand.”