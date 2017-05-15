Kulbhushan Seth,

VP,

Casio India

An alumnus from NIT, Kurukshetra, Kulbhushan Seth, holds a B Tech Honors degree in Electronic and Telecommunications. He started his career with HCL in 1988, since then, from last 24 years, he has worked in various capacities, and enjoys a diversified portfolio of manufacturing, research, commercial, business planning, sales and marketing roles.

He holds a special attribution as one of the pioneers to bring the surface mount technology and computer aided test automation equipment to India. He led the R&D team that developed telecom test instruments for DOT, which, till then were only available with foreign counterparts.

With a continuous endeavor to excel, he joined CASIO India in 1996 as a Factory Head for the Pager Division, and imaged itself to be the fastest delivery factory of CASIO globally, with highest standards on quality.

He has been instrumental in making CASIO products available for the Indian market, since then CASIO has been undisputed leader in most of the categories that were brought to India. Despite having encountered so many challenges, under his leadership, CASIO India, has been amongst one of the fastest growing territories for CASIO globally.

Through his dynamic and rational style of thinking, along with constant focus to contribute significantly to Indian market and society, CASIO has off-lately been designing the products specifically for Indian community.

An avid follower of education trends across the globe, he is really keen on addressing the challenges and come out with technology intensive solutions to help the student community.