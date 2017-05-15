Apple’s market cap could reach US $900 bn post US $1,000 iPhone launch

Apple’s expected launch of its $1,000 iPhone this year would give it market capitalisation of nearly US $900 billion, making it the first company ever with such a mammoth valuation, a media report said.

“Apple will unveil its first US $1,000 iPhone in September and that it could help rocket average selling prices and gross margins and ‘drive meaningful upside’ to the stock,” marketwatch.com reported on Saturday.

Earlier this month, Apple’s market capitalisation briefly soared past US $800 billion threshold and shares closed up 2.7 per cent for the day at US $153.01 late on May 8, taking the company to a market value of US $797.8 billion.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, is the second most valuable company with a market cap of US $653 billion, followed by Microsoft at US $532 billion.

Apple sold 50.8 million iPhones in the first three months of 2017, down one per cent year-on-year, according to the company’s second quarter results that came earlier in May.

The dip in iPhone sales was offset by services, including Apple Pay, iCloud and the App store, which recorded an 18 per cent increase in sales to US $7 billion.

Due to the robust sales of its iPhone 7 Plus, the revenue from iPhones climbed one per cent to US $33.2 billion.