Takeaway startup Delivery Hero raises €387 million from Naspers

Online food takeaway firm , one of Europe’s biggest start-ups, has raised 387 million euros by issuing new shares to South African media and e-commerce firm .

The global competition for food delivery continues to sizzle, with newer premium entrants such as Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Amazon, joining the food fray

This investment will help fuel Delivery Hero’s growth plans. Naspers will also be represented with one member on Delivery Hero’s Supervisory Board.

CEO of Delivery Hero, said in a statement: “We are delighted to welcome such a renowned and strong investor with a proven track record in building successful platforms around the world. Naspers’ capital and knowhow will support our growth momentum as we continue to focus on creating an amazing takeaway experience.”

“Delivery Hero has already achieved significant traction in some markets, but we believe that the vast majority of high-growth markets are at the beginning of the opportunity cycle. Naspers’ deep expertise in building leading marketplace businesses in high-growth markets, which includes the leading food delivery business in Latin America, combined with the strength of Delivery Hero’s platform, positions us well to build a leading, global food ordering and delivery platform,” said CEO of Naspers, in a statement.

The global competition for food delivery continues to sizzle, with newer premium entrants such as , and , joining the food fray.

