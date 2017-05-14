GCPL to strengthen personal care portfolio, expand soap, hair colour basket

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) plans to strengthen its personal care portfolio in India and Indonesia this fiscal with the launch of new products in soaps and hair colour segments, according to a PTI report.

The company will be launching the new products under existing brands in the respective geographies.

“This year we are planning about three or four launches in India and also similar number of launches in Indonesia,” GCPL Managing Director and CEO Vivek Gambhir told news agency PTI.

The launches will be in the later part of the year, he added.

In India, the company sells soaps under the Cinthol and No 1 brands, while the hair care range includes Expert, BBlunt, Renew and Nupur.

In Indonesia, GCPL offers products under the brand Hit in household insecticides (HI) segment, Stella in air fresheners and Mitu in baby tissues and baby care.

Stating that the new launches will be under existing brands, Gambhir told PTI: “Our entire focus would be to drive these brands to full potential. We are not planning for any new brand to be launched.”

In January-December period, GCPL registered sales growth of 9 per cent in the soap category with the Cinthol brand managing to gain market share, he added.

GCPL recently expanded its HI segment by launching two products — out-of-home repellent Good Knight Fabric Roll-On and Hit Anti Roach Gel.

Commenting on household insecticides segment, Gambhir said it had “soft performance” in the fourth quarter with 4 per cent growth due to early onset of summer in north India.

“While January and February was strong, because of the strong heat in the north our market was not looking good. This is a temporary phenomenon which happened in insecticides segment,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

However, with new innovation, he said the company expects growth in the insecticides segment will return.