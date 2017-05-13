In Pics: 16 innerwear retail brands offering the perfect fit to Indian customers

Lingerie Innerwear has established itself as a potential apparel segment in advanced and developing economies. A similar trend has been observed in the Indian market too. With the growing penetration of organised retail and increasing population of fashion conscious youth, innerwear is expected to emerge as ...

amanté Launched exclusively in India in 2007, amanté is an international intimate wear brand, which offers comfort, fashion and sensuality to the modern Asian woman. The brand is South Asia’s largest supplier of niche intimate wear. amanté is a part of MAS Brands, which is a subsidiary of MAS Holdings....

Buttercups The online innerwear brand, Buttercups was launched in 2009. Initially, owing to lack of knowledge among consumers about ideal lingerie and perfect fit, the business model was difficult to pursue. This led the brand to set up ABTF, India’s first bra fitting app in 2013. This app also helped the br...

Bw!tch Bw!tch, as a brand, is strategically fashioned to solely conform to the changing preferences of the modern woman. As a young and vibrant innerwear brand, it offers a concoction of aesthetic and functional choices and has over the time emerged as one of the most sought after luxury brand among young ...

Dermawear Launched in 2008 by C P S Shapers Pvt. Ltd., Dermawear‘s shape wear are a collection of compression garments made of specially designed skin friendly, blended four way stretch fabric that provides instant fashion benefits as well as long term medical and therapeutic benefits. All Dermawear product...

Dollar Bigboss Kolkata based brand, Dollar Bigboss is probably the most renowned name in men’s innerwear in India. The brand, launched by Dollar Industries Ltd., offers men’s premium innerwear, which include vests, briefs and trunks. They have also introduced a range of gym vests for the fitness conscious yout...

Floret Floret is one of the oldest brands of the K C J Lingeries Pvt. Ltd., providing high quality lingerie and loungewear solutions since 1995. Floret is known for its fashion forward, irrestible styles in bright colours. ‘Floret’ means a tight bunch of flowers that make up a bigger composite flower. ...

Groversons Established in 1953 by Late C L Grover, Groversons is one of the oldest lingerie manufacturers in the country. The company launched Paris Beauty, their maiden brand and this has since become the flagship brand of the company. Headquartered in New Delhi, the company has a production capacity of 20 mi...

Kothari Established in 1947 by Kothari Hosiery Factory Pvt. Ltd., Kothari is a renowned national brand which manufacturers mercerised vest and briefs. The Kolkata-based knitwear brand is also famous for their thermalwear. The main strength of Kothari is their integrated manufacturing capability—from knitt...

Lux Cozi Established in 1957 by Lux Industries Ltd., Lux Cozi is one of the top players in the men’s innerwear market. With a strong presence in the mid-to-economy segment, it is a ‘value for money‘ brand, which offers great comfort and style at a very affordable price range. The brand believes in pres...

Marks & Spencer Marks & Spencer was launched in India in 2001. In April 2008 the company formed a joint venture with Reliance Retail to form Marks & Spencer Reliance India. The company opened its first standalone M&S Lingerie & Beauty store in Mumbai in April 2014. The second store was opened in Jai...

Prettysecrets Prettysecrets was launched in 2012. Headquartered in Mumbai, it was formed to inspire the new breed of Indian women. The brand’s mission is to deliver superior quality lingerie as well as give its customers access to a product which was previously unavailable in the market. A relatively young bran...

PrivyPleasures Launched in 2011, PrivyPleasures from Outbox Retail Pvt. Ltd., is an exclusive online lingerie shopping store in India featuring an impressive collection of erotic and sensual lingerie sets and accessories to be used for special, intimate moments. PrivyPleasures only deals in original brands.

Red Rose Established in 1974 by Chandulal Vora, Red Rose is an esteemed innerwear brand. The brand‘s success mantra is the Vora brothers‘ constant pursuit for excellence, and their unmatched price structure aimed at the price conscious Indian women. With qualities like strict standards, in-depth understa...

Triumph Triumph was started in Germany in the year 1886 and currently enjoys a presence in over 120 countries. The brand entered India in March 2002 and has a strong presence across all sales channels. The brand’s products are modern and fashionable and at the same time stands up in functionality. What ch...

Tuna London Mumbai-based innerwear brand, Tuna London was launched in 2004. The brand was positioned to fill the dearth of quality innerwear in the market, especially in the case of innerwear fabrics and embellishments. Apart from innerwear, the brand has also diversified into athleisure. As of now, only the me...