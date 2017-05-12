Jaquar Lighting signs Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador

Jaquar Group has announced Deepika Padukone as the brand ambassador of their lighting vertical, in an effort to reinforce their position as a key player in the lighting industry.

Jaquar Lighting’s 360-degree marketing campaign will target mediums across the board including television, print, electronic, outdoor and online media. The brand has chosen to follow the path of nature and draw inspiration from the three natural and eternal sources of light- the sun, the moon and the stars for the campaign. Creating a world between sheer fantasy and solid realism – Jaquar Lighting aspires to bring the brightest lights from the universe to its consumers’ homes. The campaign also highlights Jaquar Lighting’s distinctive strengths and design sensibilities.

Jaquar Lighting has a holistic solution for all lighting requirements from simple consumer products to complex industrial solutions with an extensive portfolio in each segment. All the products in the Jaquar Lighting range offer advanced energy saving and high quality to deliver unmatched value.

Promoter and Director, Jaquar Group, Rajesh Mehra said, “Jaquar Group’s philosophy of attaining global quality standards ensures that our lighting products have high durability and excellent aesthetics. Our products are ‘made in India, for the world’. That is also what Deepika Padukone represents, with her work being highly appreciated both, in India and abroad.”

Deepika Padukone expressed her joy on this partnership, “I’m delighted to be associated with Jaquar Group, a trusted Indian brand that also stands tall internationally. As the ambassador for Jaquar’s lighting solutions that are inspired by the brilliance, glow and sparkle of the sun, the moon and the stars, I look forward to helping the brand’s high quality and aesthetics shine bright.”

Executive Vice President, Crescent Communication, Rajesh Laikh adds, “The concept for the advertising campaign to launch Jaquar Lighting has been inspired by nature and the eternal sources of light for planet Earth. The artistic and aesthetic idea has been brought to life by Deepika Padukone as Jaquar Lighting’s new brand ambassador, who herself is a symbol of light and brilliance much like her name.”

Jaquar’s innovative technology combined with its unique support like Light Planning and pan-India customer service to deliver unmatched quality, will catapult them to become market leaders in this category as well.

Currently, Jaquar is recognised as the leading manufacturer of bath fittings in India, with a presence in over 40 countries and growing. With this step, Jaquar intends to showcase its lighting expertise as well. Standing at a turnover of Rs 100 crore presently, Jaquar Lighting aims to achieve a three times growth by the next financial year.